Charlie Gard’s parents launch foundation for sick children

The parents of baby Charlie Gard, who died after being at the centre of a High Court treatment battle, have launched a foundation to provide a “brighter future” for other sick children. Connie Yates and Chris Gard say the Charlie Gard Foundation aims to invest in research and provide support to families. The couple launched the foundation on Friday and said they were keen to fund research projects. Charlie died in July last year, a week before his first birthday.

Mr Gard and Ms Yates, who are in their 30s and come from Bedfont, west London, had asked the High Court to rule that Charlie should be allowed to undergo a therapy trial in New York. Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London said the therapy would not help and said life-support treatment should stop. Mr Justice Francis ruled in favour of Great Ormond Street after analysing the case at hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London. Charlie’s parents failed to overturn the ruling in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. They also failed to persuade European Court of Human Rights judges to intervene.

Charlie Gard death Credit: Chris Gard and Connie Yates with their son Charlie