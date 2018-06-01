Crowd chants ‘let Tommy out’ on march supporting jailed ex-EDL leader Robinson

Hundreds of protesters have assembled outside the place of Tommy Robinson’s arrest in a bid to secure the former English Defence League (EDL) leader’s release from jail. Around 500 demonstrators chanted “let Tommy out” at police officers outside Leeds Crown Court on Friday. The march saw supporters of the 35-year-old brand police officers a “disgrace”, as chants of “you ought to be ashamed of yourselves” broke out.

Tommy Robinson court case Credit: Police and protesters outside Leeds Crown Court

The event was organised by the group Proud British, which claims on Facebook that its purpose is to “voice freedom of speech” and “stop the strain on the NHS, schools and our public services”. The protest came a week after the right-wing activist’s arrest for using social media to broadcast details of a trial which is subject to blanket reporting restrictions. Leeds Crown Court heard how Robinson had filmed himself and people involved in the case, in footage that was watched around 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook.

Ex EDL leaders in court Credit: Tommy Robinson

Robinson, who was listed by his real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon on court documents, was sentenced to 13 months in jail on the same day as his arrest. He was given 10 months in jail for contempt of court, and an additional three months for beaching a previous suspended sentence. Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told Robinson at the time: “Everyone understands the right to freedom of speech but there are responsibilities and obligations.”

Tommy Robinson court case Credit: Protesters outside Leeds Crown Court