The moment a furious cyclist armed with huge 'zombie knife' smashes car window

The terrifying moment a man attacked a car with a 'zombie knife'. Credit: BPM

A furious cyclist wielding a huge 'zombie knife' smashed the window of a car in an apparent road rage attack in south London. The 19-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Golf tried to escape but collided with another vehicle as he did so.

The suspect attempting to smash the window of the Golf. Credit: BPM

He eventually managed to run as the cyclist tried to force open the passenger door of the Golf. The row appeared to start after the driver pulled out in front of the bike on the busy London Road in Croydon, causing the cyclist to swerve. The suspect later left the scene and the victim returned, unharmed, to his car.

The cyclist was forced to swerve after the Golf pulled out in front of him. Credit: BPM