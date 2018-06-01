EE launches data gifting service to let users share allowance

EE has launched a new mobile service which enables users to gift unused data to other family members which are linked to the same plan on the network.

The telecoms firm says the new system also includes tools to enable parents to monitor their children’s data usage, restricting data roaming abroad or stopping calls to premium rate numbers.

The new gifting service allows the lead member of an account to view the remaining data for any user in a plan, and then move available data from one plan member to another in 500MB increments.

The firm’s marketing managing director Max Taylor said: “We know it’s tricky for parents to manage the right balance of letting their kids get online but also staying in control of how much and what they’re accessing.