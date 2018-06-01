England's highest war memorial restored following mammoth mission

A war memorial atop England's highest mountain sat as a pilgrimage to veterans for over 100 years, but when it began to crumble a huge mission was required to restore it.

Rangers from the National Trust camped out for a week to repair the summit cairn, which sits on top of Scafell Pike, and every tool had to be carried by hand up 997 metres.

The repair worked involved resetting the memorial plaque within the walls of the 7.5 metre wide cairn and inserting a time capsule containing details of the work carried out as well as photos and information about the rangers themselves for future generations.

Steps to the top of the cairn were also reinstated so that the 250,000 yearly visitors can once again stand on the highest point of England’s highest peak.