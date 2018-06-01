Escaped big cats scare at flood-hit German zoo

A flood at a zoo in western Germany sparked fears that two lions, two tigers and a jaguar had escaped their enclosures, sparking a massive search by police and warnings to residents to stay indoors.

Hours later, authorities said those animals had, in fact, never left their cages at Eifel Zoo in Luenebach.

A bear, however, was shot dead after flooding triggered by heavy rains swept away the fencing for its enclosure, allowing it to escape.