Fears of trade war as large US steel tariffs take effect

Massive US tariffs on EU steel imports came into force on Friday as Britain made it clear a trans-Atlantic trade war would be bad for both sides.

The 25% levy on steel was branded “patently absurd” by International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.

Dr Fox dismissed American claims the tariff, along with a 10% levy on aluminium, was needed for national security reasons as he signalled the UK was prepared for “tit-for-tat” action.

Branding the move by US president Donald Trump as “just protectionism”, he said: “We absolutely do not rule out counter measures.