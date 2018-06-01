Five hurt as car runs down pedestrians in Manchester

Five people have been left injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Europa Way, in Trafford Park, at 9.50pm on Thursday to reports a car had collided with a number of pedestrians.

A North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) spokeswoman said the five people were being treated for “serious injuries”.

The car failed to stop and police are now attempting to trace the vehicle – said to be a blue BMW.

Witnesses described horrified onlookers rushing to help the injured in the aftermath of the incident.

Ryan Currie, 23, of Didsbury, told the Press Association he saw a BMW “coming at speed” around a roundabout.