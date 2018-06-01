Funerals sector faces dual review amid regulation and pricing concerns

The £2 billion funeral market is at risk of a crackdown as the UK competition watchdog and Government launch separate reviews into the sector. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed on Friday that it was launching an investigation “to ensure that people are not getting a bad deal”. It will examine whether funeral directors were providing “clear” prices and services information and look at how prices have changed over time.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The probe will also look at rising fees for cremations, which now account for 75% of all funerals. The average funeral cost hit nearly £3,800 last year before “extras”, which the CMA said could add another £2,000 to the final bill. It raises concerns around affordability and debt, as those on the lowest incomes can end up spending up to one third of their annual income on funerals, the CMA explained. Daniel Gordon, a senior director of markets at the CMA, said: “People can understandably be very emotionally vulnerable when planning a funeral. “We therefore think it is important that, at what can be a particularly challenging time, the process is made as easy as possible.” Shares in listed funerals firm Dignity plunged more than 14% on the news.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.