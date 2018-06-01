Grenfell Tower fraudster who claimed father died in blaze jailed

A fraudster who claimed his father died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy to get his hands on emergency money and a free stay at a hotel which was meant for victims of the deadly fire has been jailed. Just two days after the tragedy Mohammad Gamoota, 31, had told council officials that he had been living with his father on the 24th floor when the fire ripped through the building last June. Gamoota pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud which had aimed to net him a total of £6,784.36 when he appeared at London’s Isleworth Crown Court. He was jailed for 18 months on each count and the sentences are to run concurrently. Judge Robin Johnson told him: “Looking at your case I am satisfied that any right-minded person would look on your behaviour with utter revulsion.

“In the wake of a national disaster you decided to enrich yourself while you masqueraded as a true victim. “This was not a moment of madness. “You spent days in accommodation that was set aside for those who were grief-stricken, homeless and no doubt in a state of shock and bewilderment. “That did not stop you tapping into the funds that had rightly been made available for those people.” The flat in Grenfell Tower he claimed to have lived in never existed but Gamoota used the name of a man who died in the fire and had been named in the press as the backdrop for his fraud. He claimed that genuine fire victim Abdel Salam, who had two sons who were at a mosque, was his father.

