Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue in north and east tomorrow

After a warm and muggy thundery day we’ll gradually see the heavy thundery downpours easing off this evening and overnight in western and northern areas in particular. Overnight low cloud will linger across much of the U.K

Most areas will get off to another gloomy start and in eastern areas of Britain rain will start to move in off the North Sea Coast. It’ll become heavy and persistent for a time and the Met Office has issued a Yellow Rain Warning here as some localised flooding is possible. In Scotland and Northern Ireland further heavy thundery showers will develop, which has also prompted a Yellow Warning.

Further south it’ll be a much drier day with some fresher spells of sunshine moving in from the southwest. However in the sunshine it’ll still feel warm. Temperatures across the board are generally several degrees above average for the time of year.

For a look further into the weekend and next week watch the video forecast.