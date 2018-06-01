‘Hero’ officer who fought off London Bridge attackers thanks public for support

A police officer seriously injured fighting off the London Bridge attackers hopes to return to work next month as he revealed he is able to walk by himself again. One year on from the atrocity, which left eight innocent people dead and saw the terror trio killed by police on a busy Saturday night in central London, Wayne Marques thanked the public for their “inspiring” support.

The British Transport Police (BTP) officer, 39, told last year how he thought in the moments after being injured that he would die, having been stabbed multiple times, including in the head, leg and hand. In the year since the June 3 attack he said he had made “significant progress” and expressed his eagerness to get back to work in July, but admitted he still has a way to go in his recovery. Pc Marques was hailed a hero after fighting off terrorists Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba with just his baton, having been temporarily blinded in one eye as they lunged at him with their knives.

Terror attacks in UK Credit: Armed police on London Bridge

The officer, who is still undergoing rehab, said: “I’ve made significant progress obviously since that night. I’m much more independent, much more able, I’m standing, I’m walking, I’m talking, I’m able to socialise again, see family and friends.” He conceded that his family still have concerns about his return to work but said: “It’s a job that I enjoy. It’s who I am, to be honest.” He had to undergo a series of operations and spent almost three weeks in hospital following the attack, and said at times when he was bedbound it was messages of support from the public, oftentimes complete strangers, that encouraged him. “You go through these stages where you’re stuck in a bed and you’ve got this time to keep thinking about things,” he said in a video interview released by BTP. “Then you get these messages from people who have just heard about you. You’ve never met them and you never will, in most cases. But just genuine, heartfelt, caring messages. It wasn’t just written for the sake of writing, people felt the need to send me something or write me something.

Incident at London Bridge Credit: Wayne Marques