Hospital readmissions within 30 days rise by a fifth

The number of patients experiencing an emergency readmission to hospital within 30 days of previously leaving hospital has risen by a fifth in seven years, health experts have warned.

Emergency readmissions to hospital for potentially preventable conditions such as pneumonia and pressure sores have also gone up by two fifths in the last seven years, analysis from the Nuffield Trust think tank also shows.

It found a 19% rise in patients being readmitted to hospital in an emergency within 30 days of discharge between 2010/11 and 2016/17.

Within this, it identified a 41.3% rise in emergency readmissions for conditions classed as potentially preventable, which patients were not diagnosed with when they were first admitted to hospital.

The new briefing from QualityWatch, a research programme from the Nuffield Trust and Health Foundation, aims to highlight where improved quality of care in hospital or the community might have prevented readmission.