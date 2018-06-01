Man, 21, held as six injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in Manchester

A man has been arrested after several people were injured when a car ploughed into pedestrians in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Europa Way, in Trafford Park, at 9.50pm on Thursday to reports a car had collided with a number of people.

Five people, said to be seriously hurt, were taken to hospital by paramedics, while a sixth person attended hospital of their own accord with injuries not thought to be serious.

The car failed to stop at the scene, but a blue BMW 330D believed to have been involved in the collision was found in the Salford area later that night.

In the early hours of Friday, police detained a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision. He remains in police custody.

Following the incident, witnesses described horrified onlookers rushing to help the injured.

Ryan Currie, 23, of Didsbury, told the Press Association he saw three people and a dog get “launched into the air”.

He said: “The car then drove through them and carried on without stopping.