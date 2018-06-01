Man arrested after police officers injured during call-out

A man has been arrested after two police officers were allegedly stabbed while dealing with a call-out. The two officers, a man and a woman, are in hospital following the incident in Greenock, Inverclyde on Friday morning. Police said a 43-year-old man had been arrested following an incident at a house in Gateside Gardens. Colleagues praised the "incredible bravery" of the two injured officers. Police said the incident was not terror-related and there is no risk to the wider public.

The two injured officers were taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary and their families have been informed, police said. A large section of Gateside Gardens has been cordoned off and several police vehicles remain in the area. A team of forensic officers could be seen examining a section of Grieve Road where a shoe and an item of clothing lay in the street. Chair of the Scottish Police Federation, Andrea MacDonald said: "Our thoughts are with the injured officers and their families. Once again we see how difficult and dangerous a job it is. "Police officers put themselves between other professionals and the public and dangerous individuals, sometimes with life-changing consequences for themselves and their families. We wish our colleagues a speedy and full recovery."

Gateside Gardens was cordoned off following the incident. Credit: PA