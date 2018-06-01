North Korea summit back on, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore. Mr Trump made the announcement, just a week after he cancelled the summit, after an hour-long meeting with a top North Korean official who delivered a letter from the North Korean leader. “We’re going to deal,” Mr Trump told reporters moments after the meeting ended. He also said it was likely that more than one meeting would be necessary. The president concluded: “I think you’re going to have a very positive result in the end. We will see what we will see.” Mr Trump told reporters he had not read the letter yet, and added with a smile: “I may be in for a big surprise, folks.”

Plans for the high-stakes sit-down have been cast in doubt ever since Mr Trump withdrew from the meeting last week, only to announce a day later that it could still get back on track. White House officials cast the roller-coaster public statements as reflective of the hard-nosed negotiation by the two nations. Three teams of officials in the US, Singapore and the Korean demilitarised zone have been meeting this week on preparations for the summit. Mr Trump’s announcement comes after top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol visited the White House on Friday to deliver the letter. The president had withdrawn from the summit on May 24 with a strongly worded letter of his own, citing “tremendous anger and open hostility” by Pyongyang but also urged Mr Kim to call him. By the next day, he was signalling the event could be back on after a conciliatory response from North Korea. Kim Yong Chol was greeted at the White House by chief of staff John Kelly and then whisked into the Oval Office. He is the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years, a highly symbolic sign of easing tensions after fears of war escalated amid North Korean nuclear and missile tests last year.

