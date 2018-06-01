Ovarian cancer drug approved for use

Up to 850 women in England and Wales could benefit from a targeted pill that treats ovarian cancer after it was approved for use on the NHS through the Cancer Drugs Fund. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said niraparib will be made available to adults with relapsed, high-grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have had two or more courses of platinum-based chemotherapy. Ovarian cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women. In 2015, 6,198 people were diagnosed with the disease in England. UK rates are among the highest in Europe but the country has one of the lowest survival rates. The charity Target Ovarian Cancer described the move as a “game changer”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Clinical trial results showed that niraparib delayed cancer growth by around six to 15.5 months more than a placebo, depending on a woman’s genetic profile. However the final results on overall survival were not available so it was not clear whether niraparib increases the length of time people live. Niraparib, a once-a-day pill, works by inhibiting two proteins involved in DNA repair to prevent cancer growth. Rebecca Rennison, director of public affairs and services at Target Ovarian Cancer, said: “Today’s announcement is a game changer in ovarian cancer. “While we have seen some new treatments in recent years, these have been for highly restricted groups. “With niraparib, we’re taking the fight to ovarian cancer. We know that with the right investment in new treatments, more women can and will survive this disease. Today is a critical first step in making that a reality.”

Jane Howarth Credit: Jane Howarth