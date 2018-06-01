‘Pinball kids’ shunted around care system, report finds

Thousands of “pinball kids” are being shunted around the care system, facing multiple changes to their home, school or social workers, a report warns. Just one in four children in care experienced no changes in 2016/17, according to a study by the Children’s Commissioner, who warned that far too many youngsters are “living unstable lives”. In total, almost 2,400 children switched home, school and social worker during these 12 months, while a further 9,000 experienced two of these changes.

And over 350 youngsters in care dealt with multiple changes to their home, a mid-year school move and several social workers. Across two years, the commissioner’s latest Stability Index found that more than 3,000 children had to move home four or more times, while over three years, 2,500 had moved on at least five occasions. The Index measures the stability of life for children in care, based on data on home, school and social worker changes. It notes that there are over 70,000 children in care in England, and that many have been through significant adversity before entering the system. “Stability can be the difference between children flourishing in their environment, or having the difficulties they have already had to endure further compounded,” it says.

The report warns that youngsters who experience instability in their lives are more at risk of issues such as being excluded from school, gang membership and exploitation. It also suggests that those who face instability are more likely to experience it again in the future – those who have multiple home moves this year, are three times more likely to experience it again next year, it says. The findings also show the extent of disruption to the education of children in care. Around 4,300 moved school in the middle of the year in 2016/17, while those who are attending schools rated outstanding are half as likely to face a mid-year move compared to those in schools rated inadequate. The index does note that most children in care receive the support of stable foster families and schools.

Anne Longfield, the Children’s Commissioner for England, said: “Every day I hear from ‘pinball kids’ who are being pinged around the care system when all they really want is to be settled and to get on with normal life. These children need stability, yet far too many are living unstable lives, in particular children entering care in their early teens. “This puts them at greater risk of falling through the gaps in the schools system and opens them up to exploitation by gangs or to abuse.” She called on councils to “make reducing instability a priority” and urged Ofsted to assess the stability of children in care as part of their inspections. She also said the Department for Education should ask local authorities for data on stability. “The care system does work for many thousands of children but our ambition should be for every child growing up in care to have the same chances to live happy, healthy and rewarding lives as any other child,” she said. “We put that at risk if we are expecting some children to constantly change school and home.”

