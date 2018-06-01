Police officers injured in Greenock ‘stabbing’ named

Two police officers in a serious condition in hospital after being allegedly stabbed have been named. Police Scotland said Pc Laura Sayer, 39, and Pc Kenny MacKenzie, 43, were injured at a house in Gateside Gardens, Greenock, Inverclyde, on Friday morning. A 43-year-old man had been arrested following the incident and is also being treated in hospital.

Pc Laura Sayer was injured at a house in Gateside Gardens, Greenock, Inverclyde, on Friday morning.

Colleagues praised the “incredible bravery” of the two injured officers who were initially taken to Royal Inverclyde Hospital. Pc Sayer has six months’ service with Police Scotland and Pc MacKenzie has been with the force for nine years. Police said the incident was not terror-related and there is no risk to the wider public. Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins has visited both officers, expressed Police Scotland’s gratitude and support, and said he was “proud to speak to them”.

Pc Kenny MacKenzie is a serious condition in hospital after being allegedly stabbed.

At a press conference in Greenock, he said: “Both remain in a serious condition. Our thoughts are with our injured colleagues and of course their families at this time. “I’d like to take this opportunity to publicly praise the incredible bravery shown by these two officers during the extremely difficult and challenging situation they faced.” The female officer is a probationer with the force and the man is an experienced officer, Mr Higgins said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

One of the officers has been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment. Asked about the nature of the injuries, Mr Higgins said: “It’s not been classified as life-threatening at this moment but it is significant and it is serious. “I went to the hospital and I spoke to both officers. They were in remarkable good spirits. I’m blown away by the courage of them. I was actually very moved and proud to speak with them.”

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said the officers' condition were not life threatening. Credit: PA

A large section of Gateside Gardens has been cordoned off and several police vehicles remain in the area. A team of forensic officers could be seen examining a section of Grieve Road where a shoe and an item of clothing lay in the street. Mr Higgins said the arrested man was being treated for “very minor bruising and cuts and grazes”. He said the 43-year-old’s mental well-being was being assessed but stressed this was standard procedure for everyone who is arrested.

The scene in Greenock where large section of Gateside Gardens has been cordoned off and several police vehicles remain in the area. Credit: PA

Police Scotland is to significantly increase the number of officers armed with tasers from this month. Mr Higgins said: “Potentially a taser could have made a difference, but again that’s a bit speculative. Greenock is going to be one of the areas where during our roll-out period there will be specially-trained officers deployed.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.