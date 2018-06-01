Refugee teenager surprises fellow musicians with self-taught piano skills

Syrian refugee Alma Harrak has wowed fellow musicians after teaching herself to play the piano as a way to escape the trauma of war.

"Everytime I play I just go to another world, when I am stressed, when I am happy, when I am sad, I just go and start playing the piano," she said.

Even her own family who were separated by the war for years, were surprised by the teenager's drive to teach herself.

Hanadi Wanli, Alma's mother, said: "I didn't understand, how can she do that because I didn't hear her before and she didn't have any class for piano."

Now the young pianist dreams of owning her own piano once day.