Rival Koreas resume peace talks Seoul sees as building trust

North and South Korea have resumed senior-level peace talks that Seoul sees as an important step in building trust with Pyongyang amid a US-led diplomatic push to persuade the North to give up its nuclear weapons.

The meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom follows a meeting in New York between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol where they discussed a potential summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

American delegations are also meeting with North Koreans in Panmunjom and Singapore as part of efforts to confirm the summit that may take place on June 12 in Singapore.

South Korea plans to use Friday’s meeting with the North to set up military talks on reducing tensions across their heavily armed border and Red Cross talks to resume reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

The officials may also discuss setting up a liaison office in the North Korean border town of Kaesong, arranging a joint event to commemorate the “June 15 Declaration” for peace adopted after the first inter-Korean summit in 2000, and fielding combined teams in some sports at the Asian Games in August.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in, who met with Kim Jong Un twice in the past two months, has said progress in inter-Korean reconciliation will be a crucial part of international efforts to resolve the nuclear stand-off with North Korea because Pyongyang would not give up its nuclear programme unless it feels its security is assured.