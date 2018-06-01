Rival Koreas set for talks to reduce military tensions and reunite families

North and South Korea have agreed to hold military and Red Cross talks later this month aimed at reducing tensions and resuming the reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War. During a meeting of senior officials at the border village of Panmunjom, the North and South also agreed to establish a liaison office at the town of Kaesong, and to discuss fielding combined sports teams at the Asian Games in August, as they continue to take steps toward reconciliation. South Korea said building trust with North Korea is crucial amid a US-led diplomatic push to persuade the North to give up its nuclear weapons.

The high-level meeting between the Koreas followed talks in New York between US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol on a possible summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. American delegations are also meeting with North Koreans at Panmunjom and in Singapore as part of efforts to plan the summit, which may take place June 12 in Singapore. South Korea’s unification ministry said the Koreas agreed to set up the liaison office at a factory park in Kaesong that had been jointly operated by the countries until the South shut it down in February 2016 after a North Korean nuclear test.

The Koreas agreed to hold the military talks at Panmunjom on June 14 and the Red Cross talks on June 22 at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort. The talks between sports officials are set for June 18 at Panmunjom, the ministry said. South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said after the meeting: “If we continue to engage with each other like we did today, there will be no problem that can’t be solved between the South and North.” Panmunjom has also been the site of pre-summit negotiations between American and North Korean officials. The American delegation is led by Sung Kim, the US ambassador to Manila, who said on Friday that a meeting between Washington and Pyongyang would provide an opportunity to “lead our two countries into new era of security, prosperity and peace”.

