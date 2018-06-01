Sea defence scheme to reduce flood risk to 7,500 homes

A £63 million scheme to shore up the sea defences of a Lancashire town while reducing flood risk to 7,500 homes has been officially opened.

The two kilometres of sea defences in the Rossall area of Fleetwood are designed to hold back the Irish Sea during major storms for the next 100 years.

The scheme comprises of 1.84km of sheet piles, more than 10,000 specially manufactured precast concrete units, 211,000 tonnes of stone, 46,000 cubic meters of insitu concrete and 327,000 tonnes of locally sourced rock from 12 quarries across the north of the UK.

Its construction has also allowed for improvements to the local environment, including the creation of a new ecology park.