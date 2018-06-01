Shy prawns in the pink in battle for food, scientists say

Prawns have personalities and cautious crustaceans do better in the battle for food, new research suggests.

Scientists studied rockpool prawns and found some were consistently shy, while others were bolder.

But this bravery may come at a cost – as the risk-takers tended to do worse than other prawns when competing for food.

“We found that the shyer prawns were better at controlling a food source,” said first author Daniel Maskrey, formerly of the University of Exeter but now at the University of Liverpool.

“This means that when they found food and possible rivals were nearby, they stayed and fed for longer than bolder prawns.

“The reasons for this aren’t clear, but it’s possible that bolder prawns have a higher urge to go on and continue exploring.

“We witnessed prawns fighting over food, and it could be that some use a bold exploration strategy because they favour searching for new food over competing with stronger rivals.”

Boldness was tested by repeatedly putting prawns into an unfamiliar tank and seeing how much they explored and ventured into the middle.