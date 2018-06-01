Mariano Rajoy's reign in Spain ends in no confidence vote after corruption scandals

Spanish opposition leader Pedro Sanchez has won a vote to replace Mariano Rajoy as prime minister, in the first removal of a serving leader by the parliament in Madrid in four decades of democracy. Socialist leader Mr Sanchez won the no-confidence poll with 180 votes, a slim majority in the 350-seat lower house. There were 169 no votes, and one MP abstained.

Why has Mariano Rajoy gone?

Mr Rajoy, one of Europe’s longest-serving heads of government, lost the vote following corruption convictions last week involving former members of his conservative Popular Party.

Mr Rajoy made brief farewell remarks to MPs before the vote, telling them: “It has been a honour to leave Spain better than I found it. “Thank you to all Spaniards and good luck.” The no-confidence vote, which Socialist Pedro Sanchez initiated following said corruption convictions linked to the ruling party, ousted Mr Rajoy. Mr Rajoy’s removal comes only 10 days after the Congress of Deputies passed this year’s national budget, which he hoped would allow him enough breathing space to carry on until the end of his term, in 2020. Last week, Spain’s National Court sent to prison business chiefs and former members of Mr Rajoy’s conservative Popular Party (PP), including its long-serving treasurer, and fined the party for benefiting from kickbacks.

Who is replacing him?

Socialist Pedro Sanchez, 46, is now the prime minister-in-waiting. Spain’s King Felipe VI still has to swear him in. Following the vote, Mr Rajoy crossed the chamber to shake Mr Sanchez’s hand. The Socialists governed before Mr Rajoy took office at the end of 2011, at the height of the financial crisis. Rajoy branded Sanchez a “parasite” for using what he believed to be weak alliances with anti-establishment, far-left and nationalist political groups in the Basque and Catalan regions to stage a power grab.

