Spotify reverses anti-hate policy that saw R Kelly removed from playlists

Spotify is backtracking on a recent anti-hate policy after some music industry figures criticised it.

The policy “created confusion and concern” when it was announced on May 10 and Spotify “didn’t spend enough time getting input from our own team”, it said in a blog post.

Last month Spotify said it would remove from its playlists music from R Kelly, who has been accused of sexual abuse, and XXXTentacion, who is awaiting trial on charges he beat his pregnant girlfriend.

XXXTentacion has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and R Kelly faces no criminal case; he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.