Donald Trump summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un back on

US President Donald Trump has said his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is back on for June 12. Speaking after an Oval Office meeting with North Korea’s Kim Yong Chol, Mr Trump said he would be making a mistake not to go forward with the on-again, off-again nuclear summit in Singapore. The president said his meeting with the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years lasted longer than expected and “went very well”.

Donald Trump talks with North Korea's Kim Yong Chol. Credit: PA

“We’re going to deal,” Mr Trump told reporters moments after the meeting ended. He also said it was likely that more than one meeting would be necessary. The president concluded: “I think you’re going to have a very positive result in the end. We will see what we will see.” Mr Trump told reporters he had not read the letter yet, and added with a smile: “I may be in for a big surprise, folks.” Plans for the high-stakes sit-down have been cast in doubt ever since Mr Trump withdrew from the meeting last week, only to announce a day later that it could still get back on track. White House officials cast the roller-coaster public statements as reflective of the hard-nosed negotiation by the two nations. Three teams of officials in the US, Singapore and the Korean demilitarised zone have been meeting this week on preparations for the summit. Mr Trump’s announcement comes after top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol visited the White House on Friday to deliver the letter. The president had withdrawn from the summit on May 24 with a strongly worded letter of his own, citing “tremendous anger and open hostility” by Pyongyang but also urged Mr Kim to call him.

Kim Jong-un Credit: PA