The average pint costs 60p too much, according to drinkers

It found that Britons consider £3 to be the national average reasonable cost of a pint, 60p lower than the actual national average cost.

However the situation is worst in Surrey, where the average price is more than £1 more than is considered fair, the poll of more than 40,000 Britons by YouGov found.

The biggest difference between perception and reality is in Surrey, where residents consider a reasonable price to be £3.36 but where the average actual cost is £4.40.

The smallest difference is in Herefordshire, which along with Yorkshire has the cheapest pints in Britain.

In Herefordshire a pint costs £3.31 on average, just 30p more than residents think they should pay.

Ben Glanville, from YouGov, said: “Visitors to London from the wider country are often in for a nasty shock whenever they visit the capital’s pubs.

“Likewise Londoners venturing outside the city limits will be consistently delighted to receive significant change when paying for a pint with a fiver.

“However, our research shows that nowhere in the country do people think they are paying a reasonable price for a pint.”