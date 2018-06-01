Torrential rain and thunderstorms lash UK – with more severe weather on the way

Travellers face disruption during Friday’s morning rush hour after torrential rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of the country – with forecasters warning that more severe weather is on the way.

An amber weather warning – meaning a potential risk to life – remains in place for the south-west of England and south Wales until 6am, and forecasters have warned of difficult driving conditions and flooding.

A yellow warning covers the south of England until 9am, while another is in force for Scotland, Northern Ireland and the west of England between 9am and 10pm.

Met Office meteorologist John West said a “lively” day was in store on Friday, despite a bright start for some.