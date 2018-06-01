Tributes paid to teenage ‘brothers in arms’ who drowned in quarry

Two teenage friends who drowned in a disused quarry in Ireland have been described as brothers in arms.

Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney, both 15, died after getting into difficulties when swimming in the quarry lake at Knockanean on the outskirts of Ennis, Co Clare on Thursday afternoon.

The bodies of the boys, who were from Ennis, were found under the water after an intensive search operation.

They had been swimming with a group of young people enjoying the good weather when the tragedy struck.

They were airlifted to University Hospital Limerick but pronounced dead shortly after arrival.