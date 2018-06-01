Trump tariffs on US allies draw retaliation threats

The Trump administration delivered a gut punch to America’s closest allies on Thursday, imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium from Europe, Mexico and Canada in a move that drew immediate vows of retaliation. Stock prices slumped amid fears of a trade war, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling nearly 252 points, or 1%, to 24,415.84. The import duties threaten to drive up prices for American consumers and companies and are likely to heighten uncertainty for businesses and investors around the globe. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs — 25% on imported steel, 10% on aluminium — would take effect on Friday. President Donald Trump had originally imposed the tariffs in March, saying a reliance on imported metals threatened national security. But he exempted Canada, Mexico and the European Union to buy time for negotiations — a reprieve that expired at midnight on Thursday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Other countries, including Japan, America’s closest ally in Asia, are already paying the tariffs. The administration’s actions drew fire from Europe, Canada and Mexico and promises to quickly retaliate against US exports. “This is protectionism, pure and simple,” said Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission. French president Emmanuel Macron called the US decision to levy tariffs on the European Union “illegal” and a “mistake”. He ominously recalled the pre-Second World War period saying, “Economic nationalism leads to war. This is exactly what happened in the 1930s.” The EU earlier threatened to counterpunch by targeting US products, including Kentucky bourbon, blue jeans and motorcycles. David O’Sullivan, the EU’s ambassador in Washington, said the retaliation will probably be announced in late June.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mexico complained that the tariffs will “distort international trade” and said it will penalize US imports including pork, apples, grapes, cheeses and flat steel. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “These tariffs are totally unacceptable.” Canada announced plans to slap tariffs on 12.8 billion dollars-worth (£9.65 billion) of US products, ranging from steel to yogurt and toilet paper. “Canada is a secure supplier of aluminium and steel to the US defence industry, putting aluminium in American planes and steel in American tanks,” Mr Trudeau said. “That Canada could be considered a national security threat to the United States is inconceivable.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.