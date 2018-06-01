Lions, tigers and jaguar 'break free' in German zoo as locals warned to stay indoors

Police have killed a bear and are searching for two lions, two tigers and a jaguar that broke out of their cages in a zoo in western Germany.

Officers in nearby Trier said all of the escaped animals were believed to still be on the grounds of the zoo in the town of Luenebach, near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium.

Residents in the nearby are are being warned to stay indoors.

Local media reported that lions and pumas had broken out of the zoo, but police were able to determine that the missing animals were two lions, two tigers and a jaguar.

A bear was reported to have been shot.