Woman, 20, dies after car ploughed into pedestrians in Manchester

A woman has died after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Greater Manchester. Police were called to Europa Way, in Trafford Park, at 9.50pm on Thursday to reports a car had collided with a number of people. Seven people injured in the collision were taken to hospital and Greater Manchester Police said a 20-year-old woman died on Friday afternoon. The car failed to stop at the scene but a blue BMW 330D believed to have been involved in the collision was found in the Salford area later that night. In the early hours of Friday, police detained a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision. He remains in police custody.

A 26-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. GMP’s Chief Superintendent Wayne Miller said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the family of the woman who has tragically died this afternoon. “All those who knew her will understandably be completely heartbroken and our specially-trained officers are doing everything they can to support her family through this horrendous time. “We currently have two men in custody who will continue to be questioned whilst our officers continue with their enquiries. “At the time of the collision there was a car meet event in the area which approximately 60 cars attended. I believe there will be people with video or dash-cam footage of the incident or beforehand. “Please, if you have anything which could help give these families the truth they deserve, then please contact us. “We will continue to patrol the area and work with Trafford Council to address any concerns.”

The scene on Europa Way after a car ploughed into pedestrians, leaving five seriously injured Credit: The scene on Europa Way after a car ploughed into pedestrians, leaving five seriously injured