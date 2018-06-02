65 years on and still going strong: Marking the anniversary of the Queen's coronation

On a cool, grey London day 65 years ago today, a woman of just 27 years of age travelled in a carriage to Westminster Abbey to be named Queen Elizabeth II.

Or, to give Her Majesty her full title, Elizabeth the Second by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Our other Realms and Territories Queen Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

She sat in a chair made for King Edward I in 1300, and held the instruments of state, as people across the country crowded round small black and white televisions.