Advertisement

65 years on and still going strong: Marking the anniversary of the Queen's coronation

Thumb_chris_ship_cut_out
Main_stream_chris_ship_cut_out
Chris Ship Royal Editor
Then and now: It's 65 years since Queen's coronation. Credit: PA

On a cool, grey London day 65 years ago today, a woman of just 27 years of age travelled in a carriage to Westminster Abbey to be named Queen Elizabeth II.

Or, to give Her Majesty her full title, Elizabeth the Second by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Our other Realms and Territories Queen Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

She sat in a chair made for King Edward I in 1300, and held the instruments of state, as people across the country crowded round small black and white televisions.

An official portrait of the Queen, taken after her coronation on June 2, 1953. Credit: Sport and General/S&G Barratts/EMPICS Archive

The Duke of Edinburgh was the one who pushed for this to be the first live televised Coronation, and something in the region of 27 million people in Britain watched it happen.

In a country still feeling the effects of the Second World War, it was a huge national celebration.

And yesterday, at age 92, Queen Elizabeth II was still doing her duties in the garden of Buckingham Palace.

Quite a reign.

The Queen sat in a chair made for King Edward I in 1300. Credit: PA
The new Queen with the Duke of Edinburgh, who was the one who pushed for the coronation to be televised live. Credit: PA
The Queen hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Credit: PA