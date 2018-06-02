Bid to honour conjoined twins who hit big time ‘against the odds’

A campaign has been launched to honour conjoined twins who were exploited for their condition but became international entertainers “against the odds”.

Violet and Daisy Hilton were born joined at the base of the spine in Brighton, East Sussex, in 1908 and became famous as an act in the 1920s and 1930s, touring Europe and the United States.

Local historian Alf Le Flohic, who also works at the University of Brighton, is raising funds to install a plaque in their memory outside their childhood home, 18 Riley Road.

His bid for the commemoration was accepted by Brighton and Hove City Council and is supported by the homeowners, he said.

He hopes money raised from hosting city walking tours in the summer will contribute to the campaign and help a charity which supports children with facial disfigurement.

Mr Le Flohic said: “The twins were huge stars in their day – at the peak of their fame around 1927 they were earning 4,000 dollars a week, about three times the average annual American salary, but they have largely been forgotten in the UK.