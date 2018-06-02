Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s finance minister has said he is hopeful the threat of retaliation against U.S. trade measures will persuade the Trump administration to back away from the steel and aluminium tariffs it has imposed on its G7 allies. The tariffs have landed just as Finance Minister Bill Morneau presides over a meeting of finance ministers from the G7 industrial nations at which the event’s pre-set agenda has been overtaken by fears of a trade war. Mr Morneau said Canada’s government is not ready to discuss support or potential bailout packages for Canadian business sectors affected by the tariffs. He said the focus now is to use the threat of retaliatory measures to pressure the US into reconsidering its own tariffs before any negative economic impact actually materialises.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs do not go into effect until July, which in theory leaves plenty of time for US president Donald Trump to reconsider his position. “We see that response as being a way to get us back to the table so the impacts actually don’t happen,” Mr Morneau said. Canada is not alone in its fight: The US measures also struck other G7 nations — and those partners have returned fire with potential tariffs of their own. The European Union is also planning a tariff counter strike and filed a request on Friday for consultations with the World Trade Organisation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.