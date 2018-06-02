Emojis could help monitor cancer patients’ progress

Emojis could be used to live monitor the progress of cancer patients, according to new research.

Positive and negative reactions, recorded using an app on Apple Watches and iPhones, could be used by doctors to see if patients need help in between appointments, a clinician has said.

The feedback would enable cancer sufferers to receive more immediate support for side effects of their treatment, or those who are doing well can avoid unnecessary travel.

Dr Carrie Thompson, from the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, will present research on the feasibility of emoji scales to record the quality of cancer patient life at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago.

“We think there’s a lot of potential for these faces, because they cut across a lot of barriers,” she told the Press Association.