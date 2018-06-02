World Cup ticket sales slump as thousands fewer England fans head to Russia

Credit: PA

World Cup ticket sales have slumped - with thousands fewer England fans headed to this year's tournament in Russia than in previous years. With just two weeks to go until the opening match, Fifa said 34,000 tickets have been allocated to English fans so far - compared to 58,690 tickets for the last World Cup in Brazil. Official figures show sales have gradually declined over the past couple of decades, with sales for South Africa 2010 put at 72,000 and for Germany 2006 around 83,000.

(PA Graphics) Credit: (PA Graphics)

A Fifa spokesman said more than two million tickets had been sold overall, with the most allocated to Russian fans – 872,578. With tickets on sale right up until the final on July 15, the figures are likely to change, the spokesman added. England fans’ appetite for tickets ranks 10th among other nations outside Russia, with the USA (86,710), Brazil (71,787) and Colombia (64,231) making up the top three.

Soccer – FIFA World Cup 2014 – Group D – England v Italy – Arena da Amazonia Credit: England fans at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus in 2014

Some 1,510 have bought tickets for the Three Lions’ opener again Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18, while at least 1,872 will travel to Nizhny Novgorod for the game against World Cup debutants Panama on June 24. Only one of England’s group games – for which the association’s allocation shifts significantly depending on the venue – was oversubscribed, with 2,659 tickets sold through the FA for the potential Group G decider against Belgium in Kaliningrad on June 28. Some dedicated fans have also bought tickets in the hope England will make it to the knockout rounds, including 1,415 for round 16, 1,608 for the quarter final, 2,180 for the semi-final and 3,553 for the final in Moscow on July 15. If England fail to qualify for the later rounds, fans will be able to get their money back.

Russia Soccer WCup White Elephants Credit: The World Cup stadium in Volgograd

A Fifa spokesman said they did not "see the point" in comparing ticket sales for different World Cups. "We are talking about different markets, inventories, sales processes and stadium capacities," he added.

Top 10 countries by ticket sales (plus England):

1. Russia (872,578)

2. USA (86,710)

3. Brazil (71,787)

4. Colombia (64,231)

5. Germany (60,457)

6. Mexico (58,870)

7. Argentina (52,999)

8. Peru (42,645)

9. China (39,884)

10. Australia (36,170)

11. England (34,000)