'Flaming' meteor lights up night sky in China

A blazing meteorite illuminated the night sky in southwest China on Friday night.

Witnesses were stunned by a dazzling light which quickly took the form of a "flaming ball" over Yunnan Province.

The Yunnan Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said it was a meteor.

The observatory's specialist in astronomy, Zhang Xingxiang, explained that the blaze was created by the intense friction the meteor experienced when it entered the earth's atmosphere.