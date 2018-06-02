How does Nigeria's popular new football kit compare to some classic international strips?

Nigeria's John Mikel in action wearing the new kit against England. Credit: PA

Three million people pre-ordered them online and fans queued round the corner outside Nike's flagship store in London on Friday to try to get their hands on one. We're talking about Nigeria's World Cup football kit, which has sold out amid immense demand.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The team wore the strip for their match against England at Wembley on Saturday. But is it one of the best national kits of all time? Here is a small selection of the contenders. Is your favourite on the list or do you have another suggestion? Join the debate on the ITV News Facebook page.

West Germany, 1990

Credit: PA

Modelled here by Jürgen Klinsmann in a legends game in 2010, this was the stylish strip worn by the formidable striker and his teammates when they lifted the World Cup in Italy.

England third kit, 1990

Credit: PA

It seems 1990 was a vintage year for kits, depending on your point of view on this one, which was perhaps most famously worn by Barney Sumner in the "World In Motion" video.

Mexico, 1998

Credit: PA

A beauty here from "El Tri", with some local artistic influence really bringing it to life. Sadly, it wasn't seen past the Last 16 at France 98.

The Netherlands, 1974

Credit: PA

You're spoiled for choice when it comes to classic kits from the Dutch, but we like this simple number from 1974, worn by the great Johan Cruyff.

Cameroon, 1990

Credit: PA

OK, we promise this will be the last one from 1990. But you can't have a list of the best kits without this one from Cameroon and Roger Milla.

Denmark, 1986

Credit: PA

The Danish team took this strip to the World Cup in Mexico, where they reached the Last 16 before being hammered 5-1 by Spain.

France, 1984

Credit: PA

Finally, another championship winning kit. Michel Platini lifted the Henri Delaunay trophy in this beauty, scoring nine goals along the way to help France to their first major trophy.