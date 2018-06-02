Jeremy Thorpe probe to reopen after police admit suspect Andrew Newton may still be alive

An investigation into the Jeremy Thorpe scandal will be reopened after police admitted they may have wrongly assumed one of the suspects was dead, according to a new documentary.

A probe launched in 2015 into the alleged attempted murder of the former Liberal leader’s gay ex-lover Norman Scott was closed last year.

Gwent Police had thought Andrew Newton – the man allegedly hired to kill Mr Scott – was dead.

But the force has told BBC Four documentary The Jeremy Thorpe Scandal that new information has come to light, suggesting he may still be alive.

Reacting to the news, Mr Scott, 78, told the programme: “I just don’t think anyone’s tried hard enough to look for him. I really don’t.

“There must be people who knew him and there would surely be a record of him dying.

“I thought (Gwent Police) were doing something at last and soon found out that absolutely they weren’t, they were continuing the cover up as far as I can see”.