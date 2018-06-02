Minute's silence held on eve of London Bridge attack anniversary

On the eve of the anniversary of the London Bridge terror attack, a minute's silence has been held to remember the eight people who were killed.

Traders and shoppers paused to remember the horrors of a year ago, when three terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, before stabbing revellers in nearby Borough Market with 12-inch ceramic knives.

As well as those killed, nearly 50 people were injured.

On Sunday there will be a special service at Southwark Cathedral, where survivors and relatives will come together to pay tribute to the victims. Candles will also be lit and placed in the cathedral grounds.

A procession from the cathedral to Southwark Needle, at the corner of London Bridge and Duke Street Hill, will take place following the ceremony, and a national minute's silence will be held at 4.30pm.