Man charged with attempted murder after two police officers injured in stabbing

A 43-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of two police officers who were injured in a stabbing incident, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Police constables Laura Sayer, 39, and Kenny MacKenzie, 43, were both seriously injured at a house in Gateside Gardens, Greenock, Inverclyde, on Friday morning.

The man, who has been arrested and charged, is due to appear in Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will also be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Meanwhile, colleagues have praised the “incredible bravery” of the two officers, who were initially taken to the nearby Royal Inverclyde Hospital – although one has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.