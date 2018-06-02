- ITV Report
-
Backlash after Mastercard promises to feed starving children - when Messi or Neymar score
Mastercard is facing a social media backlash after it promised to donate meals to starving children - when Lionel Messi or Neymar score goals.
The company said that for each goal scored by the former Barcelona teammates until March 2020, it will donate the equivalent of 10,000 meals to the World Food Programme.
It said these would be used to "fight childhood hunger and malnutrition in Latin America and the Caribbean".
"Starting today and running until March 2020, each time Messi and/or Neymar Jr. score a goal across any official tournament, the company will donate the equivalent value of 10,000 meals to the United Nations World Food Programme," it said in a statement.
"Over the next 21 months, each goal represents an opportunity to unleash the power of a meal."
While undoubtedly based on good intentions, the pledge has not gone down well on social media, with some branding it a "horrible" PR stunt that meant the fate of starving children hangs on the outcome of a football match.
Radio host Justin Lockwood said that if the company had the money they should just donate it to the cause, adding: "How sad that the fate of a starving child rests in the foot of a multi-million pound player."
Simon Wait tweeted that it was "morally wrong", while Rohan said: "So if they don’t score you gonna stand by while kids starve. Who thought this was a good idea?"