Men with advanced prostate cancer could benefit from 'amazing' immunotherapy trial

Prostate cancer patients with weeks or months to live could survive longer after undergoing immunotherapy treatment, a major trial has shown.

More than a third of men with a very advanced form of the cancer were still alive, and one in 10 had not seen the cancer grow, after a year on the drug pembrolizumab, the study found.

It is the first time immunotherapy has been shown to benefit some men with prostate cancer, the researchers said.

The results of the trial, led by a team at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago.

Professor Johann de Bono, director of the drug development unit, said: "I have these men who are basically dying, with weeks to months to live, who we gave this drug to and had complete responses.

"Their cancers shrunk, disappeared actually, with minimal cancer left on scans."

He added: "These are amazing results, and these are men whose cancers had all the treatments, they had everything possible, they've got no treatments left, and they are in trouble. They have very short life spans left."

Immunotherapy drugs work by stimulating the immune system to recognise and fight the cancer, and are used to treat some advanced cancers, including lung and melanoma.