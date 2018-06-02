Mostly dry in the south. Heavy, thundery downpours in for northern and eastern areas.

Today:

Hit-and-miss thundery downpours across parts of north and east England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be heavy at times, with a risk of localised flooding. Lighter showers across parts of Wales and the Midlands. Warm sunny spells in the south.

Tonight:

Further heavy showers across northern parts of the UK. Elsewhere showers easing and cloud thinning. Remaining misty along some eastern coasts. Another muggy night for most.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: