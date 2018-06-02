- ITV Report
Thundery showers in the north, warmer and drier to the south
Expect a smattering of hit-and-miss thundery downpours across parts of northern and eastern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Saturday.
These will be heavy at times, with a risk of localised flooding.
There will also be some lighter showers across parts of Wales and the Midlands, while southern parts will have warm sunny spells and it will feel a little less humid here than it has done recently.
Today's top temperature will be around 25C (77F).