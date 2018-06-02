Two-for-one deals and sweets at tills ‘will be banned to cut child obesity’

Two-for-one junk food deals and selling sweets and chocolates around checkouts will reportedly be banned in supermarkets under a new Government campaign against child obesity.

A 9pm television watershed like that for violence and sex will also be introduced by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt for foods high in sugar and salt from 2020, the Telegraph claimed.

It said ministers were also considering barring cartoons and celebrities from promoting junk food and would consult on making it illegal to sell energy drinks to under-16s.

Unlimited refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants may also be outlawed by the child obesity strategy, the newspaper claimed.

It said that consultations on restricting and banning certain sales would be launched before the end of 2018.

It cited the report as saying: “Where food is placed in shops and how it is promoted can influence the way we shop and it is more common for HFSS (high in fat sugar and salt) products to be placed in the most prominent places in store as well as sold on promotion, eg with ‘buy one get one free’ offers.”