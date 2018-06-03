Alastair Campbell grilled live on air by daughter for ‘calling women birds’

Former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell was left red faced after his daughter grilled him over his feminism credentials — live on air. The New Labour strategist, who was standing in for Nigel Farage on LBC, was debating feminism when his daughter Grace called in to query some of his behaviour towards women. Grace, who is a writer and film maker, told her dad that he needed to “unpick” certain behaviours in order to “truly be a feminist”.

She said: “You still call women birds, which I think you don’t even think about the impact that has. “If you truly want to be a feminist, women aren’t birds, birds are birds, they fly, women can’t fly. “You call women women, you don’t call them birds.” Mr Campbell responded by saying he did not remember using the term, but pledged not to do so again. Grace then went on to criticise her father for not doing jobs around the house, she said: “I’ve noticed what you do, which a lot of men do, they make up the excuses of I can’t. “Instead of saying you can’t, just learn how to.”

