Berlin police shoot man waving knife inside cathedral

Berlin police have shot and wounded a 53-year-old Austrian man who allegedly waved a knife inside a cathedral in the centre of the German capital.

There was no indication the man’s actions were linked to terrorism, Berlin police spokesman Winfrid Wenzel said.

The dpa news agency quoted police as saying the man appeared to be confused.

Mr Wenzel said the incident began when the man entered the Berliner Dom and waved a knife in the area of the altar.

Cathedral employees called police and dozens of people were evacuated from the holy site.